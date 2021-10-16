United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $22,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,971,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

