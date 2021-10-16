United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $224.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.26.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

