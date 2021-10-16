Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UTRX opened at $0.29 on Friday. Unitronix has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27.

Unitronix Company Profile

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

