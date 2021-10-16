UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 5,487.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $92,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $23,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.73. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.