Urus Market Cap Hits $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00206528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00093025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

