US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $43.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 983,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,708,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. 1,342,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,415. US Foods has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.26 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

