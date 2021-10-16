V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.92.

VFC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 17.8% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 11.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

