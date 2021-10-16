Vabble (VAB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $111,620.00

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Vabble has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $111,620.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vabble alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00205934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00093954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.