Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Financial Contrast

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 6.45% 7.40% 2.12%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gambling.com Group and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%. Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $312.55, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Vail Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 13.54 $15.15 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 6.92 $98.83 million $3.19 105.47

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Gambling.com Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

