Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.56.

VVV opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

