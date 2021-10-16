Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,520,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE opened at $81.06 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.