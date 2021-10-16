Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.