Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 519,411 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Beyond Meat worth $701,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of BYND opened at $105.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

