Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Donaldson worth $789,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

