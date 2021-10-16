Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.36% of Encompass Health worth $726,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

NYSE:EHC opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

