Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,234,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $752,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $45,240,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

