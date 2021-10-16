Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 76,020 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.73% of ITT worth $767,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

