Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of People’s United Financial worth $802,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

