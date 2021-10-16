Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Update

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 668,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Venator Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Venator Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 428,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.85.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

