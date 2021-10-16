Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $46.16. 3,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 801,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after buying an additional 428,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

