VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VEREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 133.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect VEREIT to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.