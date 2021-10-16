Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $85.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $331.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $333.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $377.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $379.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,631,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBTX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 350,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.