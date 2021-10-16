Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.