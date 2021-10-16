VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

