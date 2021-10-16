Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,743,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,063,000 after purchasing an additional 109,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 52,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 300,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.