Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 266,669 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.