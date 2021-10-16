Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $207.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $212.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

