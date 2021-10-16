Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.77. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

