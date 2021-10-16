Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 167 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $635.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $659.46 and its 200 day moving average is $610.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $416.48 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

