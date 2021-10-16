Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 540 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 301.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $498.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

