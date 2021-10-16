Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,140 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

