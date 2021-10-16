Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

VIRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

VIRX opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $958,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.