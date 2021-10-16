Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their sell rating on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Shares of SPCE traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 59,068,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,307,359. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

