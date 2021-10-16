Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.69 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after buying an additional 755,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,270,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,416,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

KRC opened at $69.70 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.