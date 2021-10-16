Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

