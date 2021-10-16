Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $117,530,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

