Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 289,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $179.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

