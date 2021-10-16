Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after buying an additional 1,682,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

