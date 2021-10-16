Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.
Shares of VSH stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,133,000 after purchasing an additional 350,773 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 891,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
