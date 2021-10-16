Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,133,000 after purchasing an additional 350,773 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 891,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

