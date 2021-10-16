Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,866. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $19,560,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.