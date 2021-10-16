Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Voestalpine to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group cut shares of Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.41.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

