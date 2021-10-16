Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group cut Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.41.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

