Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period.

NYSE:IHD opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

