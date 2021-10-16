Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 101.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 226,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

VOYA opened at $68.66 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

