Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.67

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 2967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 96,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

