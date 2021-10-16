Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

