Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 525,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,330,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,598,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

