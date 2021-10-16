Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 525,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,330,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,598,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

