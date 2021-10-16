Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

WFRD opened at $26.73 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

