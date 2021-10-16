Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $33.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

