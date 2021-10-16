Wells Fargo & Company Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $280.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.79.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $261.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.62. Saia has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Saia by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Saia by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Saia by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.